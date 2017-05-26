Mugshot released of suspect involved in SWAT situation at Quality Inn

Photo: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police have released the mugshot of the man suspected of causing a SWAT situation at the Quality Inn and Suites on Commonwealth Avenue Thursday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested 26-year-old Alvin Gaines, who had an active arrest warrant for attempted murder and armed robbery.

Authorities tried to take Gaines into custody, but he locked himself inside Room 107. Because he refused to cooperate, authorities called out SWAT and the team was ordered to "breach the door," causing some damage to the frame.

Gaines was taken into custody without incident.

A First Coast News' freport said police were able to get a woman out as well without incident.

