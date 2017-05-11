Mother jailed after young child left in hot car outside Jacksonville Wal-Mart

Courtney Yuvonne McComas. 26, was arrested for reportedly leaving herchild locked inside a van outside a Walmart. Photo: JSO.

A 26-year-old Jacksonville woman was arrested Tuesday after her child was left locked inside a van in the parking lot of a Northside Wal-Mart for nearly 30 minutes as temperatures outside reached the high 80s.

Courtney Yuvonne McComas of Russell Avenue was booked into the Duval County jail on charges of child neglect and leaving a child unattended in a motor vehicle, according to her arrest report.

Officers were called to the Wal-Mart on City Square Drive, near the River City Marketplace, about 4:27 p.m. The first officer on scene and paramedics arrived at the same time to find the child “in distress,” according to the report. About 4:35 p.m., they were able to get inside and remove the child, who was hot and sweating heavily but otherwise OK.

Surveillance video indicated McComas went into the store at 4:09 p.m., according to police. A minute later, another customer saw the child alone in the van and alerted store employees, who tried several times to reach the mother via the paging system. McComas came running out of the store at 4:34 p.m.

Police said the child was in the locked van with the windows up and no access to air conditioning for 25 minutes. The outside temperature at the time was 88 degrees, though the temperature inside the vehicle was much hotter, according to the report.

The Florida Department of Children and Families is investigating the incident, police said.

