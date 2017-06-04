More than 64,000 pills seized from Georgia man

(Forsyth County Sheriff's Office photo) (Photo: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A man in Georgia was arrested for his involvement in a drug operation where more than 64,000 pills were seized as evidence.

The Forsyth County, Georgia Sheriff's Office Facebook page says Jeffrey Measor was being shipped boxes of Tramadol, Alprazolam and Carisoprodol from outside the U.S. Measor admitted to repackaging the drugs and distributing them to more than 230 customers across the country from his home.

Measor was arrested for five counts Distribution of Schedule IV Controlled Substances and two counts of Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substances.

The Sheriff's Office says there were three seizures in the case.

