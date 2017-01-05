Mom pleads not guilty to DUI/ Manslaughter

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Weekend forecast: Could we see flurries?
-
Cruise vacation disaster complaint
-
3-vehicle crash w/life-threatening injuries
-
Florida pilot using wrong flight rules
-
Woman and 4-year-old boy killed in I-95 crash
-
Proposed changes at TPC Sawgrass
-
Stinky stink dumpster complaints in Riverside
-
Council passes fake service dog bill
-
New Sheriff sworn in amid controversy
-
Littoral combat ships in Mayport
More Stories
-
Welcome back to school and nice January weatherJan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.
-
Florida Bar opens investigation into former public…Jan. 5, 2017, 11:36 a.m.
-
Surveillance video shows chaos moments after Art…Jan. 4, 2017, 10:26 p.m.