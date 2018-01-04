Mom accused of giving 2-year-old son cocaine

Kalin Swartz (Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

A woman is being held on $30,000 bail at Marion County Jail after being accused of giving her 2-year-old son cocaine during a supervised visit.

Kalin Swartz, 28, of Jefferson, was arrested on Dec. 20 following a months-long investigation into how the toddler ending up testing positive for cocaine following a supervised visit in September.

During a custody battle between Swartz and the boy's father, Marion County Judge Claudia Burton wrote that the court had become "more and more concerned" about the boy's safety when he was with Swartz.

Swartz allegedly neglected her son's dental care and failed to seek proper medical attention when he was injured, according to court records.

After Swartz failed to disclose that the boy suffered two second-degree burns while in her care, the court ordered that her parenting time be limited to supervised visits.

After a visit in September, an anonymous caller told the Oregon Department of Human Services that the boy might have cocaine in his system.

His father rushed him to the emergency room, where he tested positive for cocaine. He filed an immediate danger motion with the court.

During the hearing, Burton noted Swartz's "pattern of dishonesty," including lying about her son's injuries. Swartz also allegedly lied to DHS in order to get a domestic violence grant and, in an attempt to get out of a traffic ticket, told a police officer her son had died.

Marion County Sheriff's deputies investigated the cocaine incident, and a grand jury indicted Swartz on Dec. 11 on charges of third-degree assault and causing another person to ingest a controlled substance. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

Records did not indicate how the cocaine got into the boy's system without being noticed during the supervised visit.

Swartz was taken into custody on Dec. 20. Marion County Judge Daniel Wren set her bail at $30,000 and ordered that she have no contact with her son.

Her next court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 19 at 8:30 a.m.

