Jacksonville woman murdered, body found in Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Friday that they found the body of a missing local woman, Janice Walker Fulton.

In a series of tweets, JSO said they found Fulton's body in Henry County, Ga., but believe she was murdered in Jacksonville. They also announced that they have the suspect, Phillip Jason Smith, in custody. Authorities also located the vehicle they were believed to be driving.

Fulton and Smith went missing on Thursday. They were both last seen in a 2009 blue Kia Optima with the Florida tag EXQD3.

Missing woman Janice Fulton: Sad news. She has been located in Georgia deceased. The case is being worked as a #JAX murder. Info coming. — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) January 27, 2017

Missing woman Janice Fulton: We believe the actual murder occurred in #Jacksonville. #JSO #JAX — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) January 27, 2017

Missing woman Janice Fulton: Phillip Smith is in police custody in Georgia and is the suspect in her murder. #JSO #JAX #Jacksonville — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) January 27, 2017

Smith is going to be extradited to Jacksonville.

JSO is now asking the public to contact police if they have seen Fulton or Smith prior to her death, or the vehicle they were last seen driving. Their number is 904-630-0500. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-845-TIPS.

(© 2017 WTLV)