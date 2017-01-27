WTLV
Jacksonville woman murdered, body found in Georgia

First Coast News , WTLV 12:10 PM. EST January 27, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Friday that they found the body of a missing local woman, Janice Walker Fulton.

In a series of tweets, JSO said they found Fulton's body in Henry County, Ga., but believe she was murdered in Jacksonville. They also announced that they have the suspect, Phillip Jason Smith, in custody. Authorities also located the vehicle they were believed to be driving.

Fulton and Smith went missing on Thursday. They were both last seen in a 2009 blue Kia Optima with the Florida tag EXQD3.

Smith is going to be extradited to Jacksonville.

JSO is now asking the public to contact police if they have seen Fulton or Smith prior to her death, or the vehicle they were last seen driving. Their number is 904-630-0500. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-845-TIPS.

