Missing Glynn County woman's son arrested for stealing from her: Police

John Roosevelt, 49 (Photo: Glynn County Police)

A Glynn County woman was reported missing back on May 15 and foul play is suspected in her disappearance, police say.

Her son was arrested Tuesday, but not in connection to her disappearance; instead, he was reportedly stealing from his mother, the Glynn County Police Department says.

Linda Mansfield lives in Folkston, Georgia with her son in a quiet neighborhood. A caseworker with Adult Protective Services did a check on the 72-year-old woman on Monday about her son potentially stealing from her.

An officer did a follow up on Mansfield and met with her son, John Roosevelt, at the home. When he got to the house, Mansfield wasn't there - Roosevelt told the officer she went to Savannah, Georgia with her friend Glenda, police say.

Roosevelt let the officer check the house - no Mansfield. The officer reportedly saw Mansfield's phone and car at the home. Roosevelt explained she didn't usually take her phone with her, often forgetting it, and didn't drive because Glenda was driving.

72 year old Linda Mansfield is missing. PHOTO: Glynn Co Police

The following day, the case worker called the officer to say a neighbor reached out because they were worried about Mansfield. The neighbor said it is out of character for Mansfield to leave home, period. She added Mansfield would never leave without her dogs. She hasn't seen her friend and neighbor since May 17.

Police also learned Mansfield tried on May 12 to cancel her credit cards with Bank of America because her son was allegedly stealing from her.

Bank of America told the case worker that since May 17, Roosevelt had written five checks to himself on her account.

The officer also checked call logs to the Glynn County Police Department. Since December 2016, Mansfield has called them five times about her son.

Roosevelt, 46, was booked into Glynn County Jail on five separate charges of uttering a false check. He has not been charged with anything related to Mansfield's disappearance.

If you know anything about where Mansfield may be, please call the Glynn County Police Department at 912-554-8702.

© 2017 WTLV-TV