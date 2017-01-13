Missing toddler and her father found safe in Orlando

Police were able to locate a missing toddler and her reportedly suicidal father in Orlando Saturday morning after state officials issued an alert based out of Jacksonville on Friday night.
Officers searched for Jimmy Ngo, 32, who was reportedly suicidal, after he took Nova Ngo, his daughter sometime Friday evening.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement had activated a Missing Child Alert for Nova Ngo.
The investigation is ongoing, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said on Twitter early Saturday morning.
