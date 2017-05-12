McDonald's manager facing charges for allegedly attacking customers released from jail: Deputies

A Macclenny McDonald's manager facing charges for allegedly attacking customers this weekend was released Friday by the Baker County Sheriff's Office.

Rafiel Morgan, 40, was arrested after a 15-year-old received serious injuries to his face, deputies say. Morgan reportedly fled the scene before deputies could arrive. He was arrested Monday.

"During this investigation, other individuals have been interviewed and additional evidence has been presented to the Baker County Sheriff's Office," the sheriff's office posted on Facebook Friday. "Although he is still facing charges, Mr. Morgan was released on his own recognizance."

Morgan is facing charges of child abuse, battery, and disorderly conduct.

The mother of the 15-year-old said her teenager had to have surgery after the attack and that her main concern was caring for her injured child.

© 2017 WTLV-TV