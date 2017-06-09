Master's Touch Ministry taped off, death reported

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a reported death on the Northwest side.

The death was reported on Soutel Drive. JSO has taped off the Master's Touch Ministry.

BREAKING: @JSOPIO investigating an undetermined death off Soutel Dr. JSO has taped off The Master's Touch Ministry. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/goPOBYAEkT — Matthew Head (@matt8272) June 9, 2017

JSO hasn't released additional information.

We have crews on the scene. Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.

© 2017 WTLV-TV