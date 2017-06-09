WTLV
Master's Touch Ministry taped off, death reported

First Coast News , WTLV 3:36 PM. EDT June 09, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a reported death on the Northwest side.

The death was reported on Soutel Drive. JSO has taped off the Master's Touch Ministry.

JSO hasn't released additional information.

We have crews on the scene. Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.

