Master's Touch Ministry taped off, death reported

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a reported death on the Northwest side.
The death was reported on Soutel Drive. JSO has taped off the Master's Touch Ministry.
BREAKING: @JSOPIO investigating an undetermined death off Soutel Dr. JSO has taped off The Master's Touch Ministry. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/goPOBYAEkT— Matthew Head (@matt8272) June 9, 2017
JSO hasn't released additional information.
We have crews on the scene.
