Man's body found floating in St. Johns River near Hart Bridge

Hart Bridge (Photo: FDOT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man's body has been found floating in the St. Johns River near the Hart Bridge Thursday evening.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has responded to the scene and said the man's body appeared to have been there for a few days. Police said they didn't identify him, but believe he is in his 30s to 50s.

At this time, the body does not fit any missing person's descriptions. No foul play is expected.

The body will be sent to the medical examiner to determine exactly how the man died.

© 2017 WTLV-TV