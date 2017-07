Matthew Olson escaped from a work crew in the Brierwood area. PHOTO: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

The inmate who escaped police custody while working has been aprehended.

Matthew Olson, 23, slipped police custody in Brierwood neighborhood around 1 p.m. and by 4 p.m. the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office had him back in custody.

Olson was in custody on a probation violation after a conviction and he is now facing additional charges.

© 2017 WTLV-TV