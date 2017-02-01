Man wanted in Louisiana caught in Florida - breaks out of police car - then gets caught again

Aerial footage from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office Air One that assisted in George Wood's capture Tuesday night. (Photo: FSCO)

A local man wanted out of Louisiana was arrested Tuesday night, managed to break out of a patrol car and was then caught again falling out of a tree, police say.

George Garland Wood, 31, originally of Palm Coast, was arguing with a man about 9:30 p.m. at the Circle K in Bunnell when he was told to talk to a sheriff's deputy, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office says in a news release.

Authorities say Wood did not talk to an officer. Instead, he tried to flee, diving into a nearby Chevrolet van through its open passenger-side window. He then tried to drive the van from the passenger side and careened into a pole, nearly hitting a deputy, the sheriff's office says.

Wood reportedly hit a Bunnell police officer and was promptly tased. Authorities were able to pull him out of the van and place him in handcuffs - then he was put in the back of a deputy's patrol car.

While Wood sat in the back of the cruiser, a deputy found a gun inside the Chevrolet van. That deputy then turned around to see the Bunnell officer running off and quickly realized Wood had somehow broken out of the cruiser.

Wood was off and into the woods, so authorities set up a perimeter, called in a K9 team and asked the Volusia County Sheriff's Office to assist by bringing their helicopter in on the manhunt, deputies say.

Eventually, authorities found him high up in a tree. They say he either fell or jumped down and was taken back into custody. Deputies say he complained of pain in his back and was taken to Florida Hospital Flagler. After being medically cleared, he was taken to the Flagler County Jail.

Wood is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aiding escape, felony criminal mischief, being a fugitive from justice, resisting arrest without violence and driving with a suspended driver's license with knowledge. He's being held on no bail.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is also conducting an internal review to figure out just how he was able to get out of the deputy's cruiser. The law enforcement agency says Wood was placed in a 2012 Chevrolet Caprice - which does not have a solid door panel like more recent models. The agency is looking into their seven other Caprices to check if any fixes are needed.

The broken bars of the police cruiser George Wood escaped from Tuesday night. (photo: FCSO)

