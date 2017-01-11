Man wanted for stealing 100 cartons of cigarettes, money

JSO says this man stole money and 100 cartons of cigarettes from a store. PHOTO: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- WANTED...the "cigarette bandit". The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify one of two men wanted for a burglary at a gas station. Their haul....cash from two registers and approximately 100 cartons of Newport cigarettes.

The Sheriff's Office posted the man's picture to their Facebook and Twitter accounts Wednesday.

Newport business burglary suspect shows his face! We got you, but we need his name! Help us :) Info: https://t.co/KcYkZZvf6Z pic.twitter.com/QGmmk2Su1G — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) January 11, 2017

Police say the men entered the Speedway gas station at 5405 Beach Boulevard, went behind the counter, emptied the cash registers , and took the cigarettes.

If you know who this man is or where he is, you are asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or e-mail JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

You can also remain anonymous and receive a possible reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

