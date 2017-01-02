WTLV
Man sustains gunshot wound to lower body; no known suspects

First Coast News , WTLV 1:05 AM. EST January 03, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla, -- Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer, Sgt. Nguyen, said a victim checked himself into UF Health Shands with gunshot wound to his lower extremity around 9 p.m. Monday evening. 

According to JSO, the victim was walking on Eddy Road near Lone Star Road. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries. The victim described the vehicle as a small, dark sedan with unknown occupants. 


