Man sustains gunshot wound to lower body; no known suspects

JACKSONVILLE, Fla, -- Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer, Sgt. Nguyen, said a victim checked himself into UF Health Shands with gunshot wound to his lower extremity around 9 p.m. Monday evening.

According to JSO, the victim was walking on Eddy Road near Lone Star Road. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries. The victim described the vehicle as a small, dark sedan with unknown occupants.