Man sought after exposing himself to a child

Police sketch of the suspect who reportedly exposed himself to a child last Thursday, May 18, 2017. Photo: JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding the suspect who exposed himself to a child last Thursday.

The incident reportedly happened on May 18 around 8:30 a.m. The victim told police that, while walking near the intersection of Cedar Hills and Blanding Boulevard, the suspect drove up to him in a silver or gray 2000 to 2005 Ford Focus station wagon. He asked the boy if he saw his cat in the area.

A photo of the vehicle the suspect is believed to be driving: A silver or gray 2000 to 2005 model of a Ford Focus station wagon. (Photo: Hancock, Christian S.)

As the suspect showed the boy a photo of his cat, the victim said he noticed the suspect had his pants down and he was fondling himself.

The victim provided police a description of the suspect, allowing them to create a police sketch. He's described as a white male in his 40's who is balding. He has dark hair around the sides and the back.

If you recognize him, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

