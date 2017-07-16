Man shot several times at Sunoco gas station on Kings Rd.

PHOTO: Phillip Smith

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office received a call Sunday afternoon about a person who had been shot at the Sunoco gas station on Kings Road.

When officers arrived at the gas station at 1922 Kings Road they found a male victim who had been shot several times. The man was treated at the scene and then transported to UF Health with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim possibly knew the suspect’s name but JSO is currently verifying that before they release more information.

