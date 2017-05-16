Man shot outside apartment on the westside: Police

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports a 21-year-old man was shot outside his apartment complex on the westside early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the shooting took place at the Canterbury Gardens Apt complex in the1500 block of Lane Ave S. Police report the man suffered life-threatening injuries and is currently at a local hospital.

Police are still on scene investigating but do not have any suspect information at this time. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers or police.

First Coast News will update this developing story.

Man shot outside apartment on the Westside. We'll have updates all morning on #GMJ @FCN2Go pic.twitter.com/SapPgSZM9Y — Alex Osiadacz (@AlexOsiadacz) May 17, 2017

