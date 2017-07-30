Man shot on US 301 in Baldwin suffers non-life threatening injuries

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office held a news conference over night regarding a man who had been shot on US 301 in Baldwin.

Police said that the man was shot in the arm and was able to drive himself to the local hospital.

There is no suspect information at this time.

JSO is asking anyone with information to please call at 904-630-0500 or remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

