WTLV
Close
Weather Alert 11 weather alerts
Close

Man shot on the NW side of Jacksonville

First Coast News , WTLV 6:05 AM. EDT May 24, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports a man was shot early Wednesday morning in the 4100 block of Clyde Dr. 

According to police, that man suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the local hospital. Police do not have a suspect in custody but do not think there is any threat to the public. 

First Coast News will update this developing story. 

 

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories