Man shot, killed at home in the Argyle Forest neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- One man is dead and another man detained following a deadly shooting in the Argyle Forest neighborhood late Tuesday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports.

According to police, the shooting happened at 8028 MacNaughton drive at around 9:50 a.m. late Tuesday. Police say when they entered the home they found a man dead inside. Also inside the home at the time was a woman and two children.

Police say one man told them he was involved, but it's unclear what his role was.

