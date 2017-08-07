Man shot in the leg at Shell gas station

First Coast News

A man was shot in the leg early Tuesday morning at the Shell gas station on Cassat Ave, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports.

According to police, the man, who they believe to be in his 30's, walked into a local hospital after getting shot in the leg at a gas station.

Police do not have a motive for the shooting at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

