Man shot in the head on Normandy Blvd, suspect taken into custody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports an adult male was taken to the hospital after getting shot in the head early Monday morning.

Police say the shooting happened at 6800 Normandy Blvd. at around midnight Monday.

According to police, the adult male suffered non-life threatening injuries and the suspect was taken into custody without any further incident.

Anyone with info concerning this incident is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's non-emergency phone number at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS(8477).“

