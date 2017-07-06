Man shot in the back at apartments in San Jose

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man has been shot at an apartment complex in San Jose Thursday night.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was called out to the Kings Trail Apartment complex in reference to a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department also responded. Crews say he was shot in the upper back.
JFRD stabilized the man and transported him to Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening conditions.
An investigation is underway.
