WTLV
Close

Man shot in ear while walking sidewalk near church on Westside

First Coast News , WTLV 2:00 PM. EDT July 26, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.-  Police are trying to determine why a man was shot while walking on the sidewalk on Melson Avenue on Jacksonville's Westside Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the victim, a man in his 20's, was hit by a bullet in the ear, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

JSO says they do not have any suspects in the case.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Melson Avenue, near the West Park Street Church of God and James Weldon Johnson College Preparatory School.

 

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories