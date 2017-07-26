Man shot in ear while walking sidewalk near church on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- Police are trying to determine why a man was shot while walking on the sidewalk on Melson Avenue on Jacksonville's Westside Wednesday afternoon.
Police say the victim, a man in his 20's, was hit by a bullet in the ear, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.
JSO says they do not have any suspects in the case.
Police say man in his 20s was on sidewalk when a bullet hit him in the ear, he is ok, no suspects@FCN2go pic.twitter.com/9rH4YpUAUR— Ken Amaro (@kangel6) July 26, 2017
The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Melson Avenue, near the West Park Street Church of God and James Weldon Johnson College Preparatory School.
© 2017 WTLV-TV
