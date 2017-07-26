Man shot in ear while walking sidewalk near church on Westside

Police are investigating why a man was shot in the ear while walking on a sidewalk. PHOTO: Ken Amaro, First Coast News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- Police are trying to determine why a man was shot while walking on the sidewalk on Melson Avenue on Jacksonville's Westside Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the victim, a man in his 20's, was hit by a bullet in the ear, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

JSO says they do not have any suspects in the case.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Melson Avenue, near the West Park Street Church of God and James Weldon Johnson College Preparatory School.

