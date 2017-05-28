Man shot in back in Westside Jacksonville: Police

PHOTO: Josh Whitston

Police arrived at an urgent care on 103rd Street in Jacksonville early Sunday morning after a report of a man shot in the back there.

The victim was shot in the back and then drove himself to Park West Emergency Room on 103rd Street sometime before 4:20 a.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says.

Officers have no potential suspects at the time of this writing.

If you or anyone you know has any information about this shooting, please call the sheriff's office immediately at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous and receive a possible cash reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

