Man shot in Arlington, sustained non-life threatening injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting in the 7900 block of Dandy Ave. at around 10 a.m. Monday morning.
The victim, said to be in his mid twenties, was transported to the hospital with a gun shot wound to the torso, an injury that was said to be non-life threatening.
Aggravated Battery detectives are on scene investigating.
Police requests that you contact them if you have any information pertaining to this incident.
