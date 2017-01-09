Man shot in Arlington, sustained non-life threatening injuries

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting in the 7900 block of Dandy Ave. at around 10 a.m. Monday morning.

The victim, said to be in his mid twenties, was transported to the hospital with a gun shot wound to the torso, an injury that was said to be non-life threatening.

Aggravated Battery detectives are on scene investigating.

Police requests that you contact them if you have any information pertaining to this incident.