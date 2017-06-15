Man shot by suspect trying to rob him, police say

(Photo: KING 5)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A man is in the hospital suffering from several gunshot wounds after police say he refused to give the suspect what he wanted.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened early Friday morning near Jupiter and 17th St. West. Police say the victim was sitting in his vehicle when the suspect approached him brandishing a firearm.

Police say the suspect told the man to "give it up" and when the victim did not comply the suspect shot him.

The man's cousin drove him to the hospital with multiple non-life threatening wounds, police say.

At this time there is no suspect description as he wore gloves and a mask.

