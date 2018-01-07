Man shot and killed outside Ethio Discount Food Store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A man was shot and killed while walking toward his vehicle from the Ethio Discount Food Store

Just before 8:30 p.m. the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was dispatched to 16th and Myrtle Avenue. When they arrived they found a man who was unresponsive at the scene. When the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department arrived, the pronounced the victim to be deceased.

The only identifying information on the victim at this time is that he was a black male in his 30s.

According to police, the victim was walking to his vehicle after exiting the discount food store when someone ran up and began shooting at him. The suspect fled in an unknown direction and was said be wearing all dark clothing.

