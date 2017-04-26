JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A man was shot and killed following an officer-involved shooting that happened late Monday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports.

According to JSO, two of their officers were called to the scene of a domestic dispute and battery in the 300 block of East 19th street.

Police say once they arrived on scene the male suspect had already fled the scene prior to their arrival but they were able to confirm a domestic battery had occurred.

Woman on the scene claims officer shot her husband after she called JSO following a domestic dispute. JSO has not confirmed this @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/hqL8vW1UTT — Monica Garcia (@mgarcianews) April 26, 2017

At around 12:36 a.m. police say the same suspect returned to the scene of the original crime and that's when police arrived and found the man seated in a car that was parked in the driveway.

When police told the suspect he was going to be arrested, police say the suspect became combattered and was physically resisting arrest. Officers struggled to take him into custody.

Police officers deployed tasers in an attempt to arrest the suspect and that's when police say the man gained control of an officer's taser. Police say one of the officers shot the suspect, where he was killed on scene.

Police will not release the suspect's name or the officer's name until they have completed their investigation.

