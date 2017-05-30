Man out on bail after 'hog-tying' child, chucking her into back of truck, police say

(Photo: Dial, Steven)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man is out on bond Tuesday night after witnesses say he hog-tied a child outside of an elementary school in Mandarin.

"It was just horrifying to see,” says Karen Reap.

Karen Reap was picking up her daughter from Loretto Elementary School last Friday when she says she saw a student being hog-tied outside the school.

"You don’t hold them by the throat and say I am going to f****** kill you, or I am going to break your f****** neck," she says. "When they tied her up, I was done."

Reap says she saw Alexander Crabtree hold the girl down, tie her up and then throw her in the backseat of a truck.

Police later learned the child had been suspended from school and was not supposed to be on campus. According to the police report, the victim had taken a pair of scissors and held them to the throat of another child.

"That little girl was a year older than my little girl," Reap says. "My girl has thrown one tantrum, but you do not tie a child up. The humiliation that little girls face, she was so terrified."

Reap called 911. Crabtree was later arrested at a nearby store.

He's charged with child abuse and resisting an officer. The incident was reported to DCF.

Reap just hopes the girl is in a safe place. "I still don't know if she is OK."

