Man shot and killed in Moncrief

First Coast News , WTLV 5:36 AM. EDT July 12, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- One man is dead after being shot in the Moncrief neighborhood early Wednesday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports. 

According to police, the man was found dead on a sidewalk at 31st and Myrtle. 

Police are speaking with neighbors to gather any information they can. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. 

 

