Man shot and killed in Moncrief

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- One man is dead after being shot in the Moncrief neighborhood early Wednesday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports.

According to police, the man was found dead on a sidewalk at 31st and Myrtle.

Police are speaking with neighbors to gather any information they can. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO says man was shot at least one time in the upper body. Died at scene. No suspects right now. #GMJ @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/nKyucuJO4h — Alex Osiadacz (@AlexOsiadacz) July 12, 2017

