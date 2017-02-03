Man killed in officer-involved shooting ID'd

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Greyhound racing: breaking down Florida's laws
-
9-year-old girl calls 911 on father
-
$17 million traffic project proposed
-
New Hooters restaurant with male servers
-
Beautiful but deadly: Debate over Eagle's Nest
-
Missing father and daughter
-
SEC gymnastics championship coming to Jax
-
Valley baby battling rare form of leukemia
-
3 teenagers shot in Arlington near schools
-
Timelapse Tour of Eagle's Nest
More Stories
-
Police report: Teen found with gun threatened to…Feb. 3, 2017, 5:01 p.m.
-
NTSB releases recovery footage of VDR ahead of final…Feb. 3, 2017, 4:49 p.m.
-
Reports: Trump travel order revoked 100,000 visasFeb. 3, 2017, 1:38 p.m.