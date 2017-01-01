Man killed in northside hit-and-run

siren (Photo: KGW)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office a man was killed in a hit-and-run just after midnight on Sunday.

Police say another man sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

JSO was called to the 1700 block of Rowe Avenue.

Witnesses told police a light colored vehicle struck the two men and took off.

Deputies say the suspect's vehicle most likely has front end damage. If you know anything about this hit run--Call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS if you have any information.