Man killed in northside hit-and-run

First Coast News , WTLV 8:28 AM. EST January 01, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office a man was killed in a hit-and-run just after midnight on Sunday. 

Police say another man sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

JSO was called to the 1700 block of Rowe Avenue. 

Witnesses told police a light colored vehicle struck the two men and took off. 

Deputies say the suspect's vehicle most likely has front end damage. If you know anything about this hit run--Call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS if you have any information.


