Man indicted for forced labor, sexual abuse found dead in jail cell

A Columbia County man who has been indicted with forced labor and aggravated sexual abuse has been found dead in his jail cell Sunday.

The Nassau County Sheriff's Office (NCSO) said Gary Broccoli, 53, was found dead around 6 a.m. just less than an hour after a check. He was in the Nassau County Jail because he was a federal inmate.

He was arrested back in May for allegedly forcing and threatening a woman with force to perform labor and services, and told her if she didn't comply, she would suffer serious harm, according to the indictment. It is also reported that this offense included aggravated sexual abuse.

His case was investigated by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The U.S. Attorney's Office said their may have been other victims.

Authorities believe Broccoli died from medical issues. NCSO is conducting a death investigation.

