Man hurt after being shot in the face and hand in Westside Jacksonville: Police

A person is being questioned after a man in his 20s showed up to a local hospital with injuries from a shooting to his face and hand Sunday morning in Jacksonville, authorities say.

The victim in the shooting had a friend take him to UF Health in Jacksonville after an argument with a person he didn't know ended in gunfire, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says.

The shooting happened on the Westside on the 5700 block of Banyan Drive near Wesconnett Boulevard just before 5 a.m., police say.

While police were on scene and investigating, a vehicle and person matching the description provided by the victim pulled up. That person is in custody for questioning.

The victim in the shooting suffered injuries that weren't life-threatening, police say.

