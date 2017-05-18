Man gets 2 life sentences plus 30 years for killing couple in front of toddler

COBB COUNTY, Ga. -- A Smyrna man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing a Powder Springs couple in front of their toddler.

A judge convicted Roy Lee Brown, Jr. on a long list of charges, including two counts of malice murder, six counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and more.

According to investigators, Brown and two other men arranged to buy roxycontin from Anthony and Catherine Costner the morning of Aug. 6, 2015 so Brown could rob the couple.

Brown and his victims all met at a BP gas station before driving to a Powder Springs home around 1:30 a.m. to make the purchase. When they got there, Brown instead pistol-whipped Anthony and opened fire into the car, hitting him and Catherine in front of their 3-year-old daughter who was in the back seat.

Anthony died at the scene while Catherine died at Kennestone Hospital. Miraculously, the toddler was unharmed.

The jury found Brown guilty and he was sentenced to serve two life sentences plus 30 more years.

