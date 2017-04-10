Neptune Beach man found with throat slashed; police seek answers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports an 86-year-old man was found on Saturday, April 8 with his throat cut in the area of 8787 Maxville MacClenny Highway.

Police say believe Melvin Clark pulled himself out of a ditch full of water and onto a dirt road. He was transported via Trauma One to a local hospital. The victim is unable to communicate due to his throat being cut, police say.

Police say Clark was able to move somewhat so they asked him if someone had cut his throat and he shook his head up and down in a manner indicating yes. Police say the man also had a deep cut on his right wrist and finger indicating Clark tried to defend himself.

According to police, Clark was reported missing by his wife in Neptune Beach the same day and was last seen at 11:59 a.m. on Saturday, April 8. Clark had told his wife that he was going to Academy Sports on Atlantic Boulevard and then to the Navy Exchange on Mayport Road.

Clark's vehicle was later located in the Miami area, police say.





At this time, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is trying to determine what happened to the victim and put together his timeline between 11:59 a.m. and 6:05 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2017. Anyone who has any information is urged to contact police immediately.

