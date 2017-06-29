Man found guilty for plotting murder behind bars

Quintae Hudson, 26 (Photo: JSO)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The man accused of plotting a murder while behind bars has been found guilty Thursday.

Quintae Hudson, 26, was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, three counts of tampering with a witness, directing the activities of a criminal gang, and shooting or throwing deadly missiles, according to the State Attorney's Office.

An arrest warrant stated that Hudson was worried he was going to be convicted of a separate crime while in jail. As a result, he called his associates and told them a security guard, who was set to testify in his trial, needed to be "handled" and "taken care of."

He was arrested back in 2014 for throwing a concrete stone through a car window where a woman and child were inside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The security guard, Michael Wright, was killed the week of March 26, 2016. The morning before his death, Hudson was upset Wright was still alive, but the day after his murder, his demeanor changed, the arrest affidavit says.

Hudson is awaiting his new sentencing.

According to reports, this is the second murder orchestrated behind Duval County Jail. Jecorian McCray, a man who has been in jail since 2014 on armed robbery charges, had his brother kill the man who owned the house McCray robbed, JSO said.

