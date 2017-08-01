Man found dead outside a home on the Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A man was found dead outside a home in the 10000 block of Shelby Creek Road N.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office held a brief news conference to report that the investigation is in its preliminary stages at this time.

Around 1:20 p.m. police responded to a call of a man shot and when they arrived on scene, they found an adult man dead outside of a home on Shelby Creek Road N.

Police are canvassing the area to see if anyone saw anything or if there is any surveillance footage that may be helpful in their investigation. Police ask if anyone have any information, no matter how innocuous it may seem to please contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

A closer look at the scene. The home where a man was found dead outside is aroudn the corner. Not pictured here @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/OqFsRmx5d6 — Janny Rodriguez (@JannyReports) August 1, 2017

