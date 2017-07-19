JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man has died after reports of a deadly shooting in the Brentwood area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
JSO responded to a call about a person shot at the 3300 block of North Pearl Street.
JSO when first responders arrived, they found a man dead inside a vehicle. They believe he is about 20 to 25 years old.
JSO said two or three suspects walked up to a car and shot him inside. They fled the scene in an unknown color vehicle, JSO said.
If you know any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.
