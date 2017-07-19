WTLV
Close

Man dies after shooting in Brentwood, suspects on the loose

Police are investigating an undetermined death in the Brentwood area on Wednesday.

First Coast News , WTLV 7:51 PM. EDT July 19, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man has died after reports of a deadly shooting in the Brentwood area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO responded to a call about a person shot at the 3300 block of North Pearl Street.

JSO when first responders arrived, they found a man dead inside a vehicle. They believe he is about 20 to 25 years old.

JSO said two or three suspects walked up to a car and shot him inside. They fled the scene in an unknown color vehicle, JSO said.

If you know any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories