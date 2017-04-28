Man dead following shooting near Edward Waters College

A man has died following a shooting that happened late Friday night in a Moncrief neighborhood. Photo: FCN.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One man has died following a shooting that happened late Friday night in a Moncrief neighborhood.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said it got a call about someone shot around 11 p.m. in the 1700 block of Dot St, just south of Edward Waters College. It responded to the scene with the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department (JFRD).

When crews arrived, they found a man had been shot. JFRD transported him to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

JSO hasn't released any information about the identity of the victim. Its homicide unit is now investigating and questioning witnesses.

