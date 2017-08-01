Man connected to at least two sexual assaults arrested

A man connected to at least two separate sexual assaults has been arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Javon Collier, 34, has been arrested for two counts of sexual battery. The incidents occurred at Murray Hill Park and Moncrief-Dunmore Road.

The first victim came to police in 2017, though her case is from 2016. She said she was walking down San Juan Avenue when Collier pulled up in a black Impala and asked if she needed a ride. He drove her to Murray Hill Park where she said he dragged her to the bathroom by her hair and taped her hands and mouth before sexually assaulting her.

The second victim said she was pulled into the black Impala while she was walking down Wagner road and was held at gunpoint and threatened before Collier drove her to a dead end road on Moncrief-Dunmore Road where he sexually assaulted her. She described him as wearing a blue uniform shirt with the name "Javon" on it.

Collier is being held on no bond.

