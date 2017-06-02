Man chucking hot dog-sized pipe bombs into dentist office parking lot off Roosevelt: Police

Police on scene at a bomb squad call-out off Roosevelt Boulevard. (Photo: Andrew Wulfeck)

A Jacksonville man is in custody Friday night after throwing what police are calling pipe bombs into the parking lot of a dentist's office off Roosevelt Boulevard.

Around 7:30 p.m., a woman drove by Woodmere Street and the James Schumacher dentist office at the corner of Roosevelt Boulevard and saw smoke. She told police she thought the dentist's office was on fire.

Upon investigation, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office found three hot dog-sized pipe bombs around the parking lot. Bomb squad is on the scene and working to determine if there are any more pipe bombs in the area.

One of the pipe bombs exploded, but two others didn't, police say.

An FBI investigator is on their way to the scene.

The unidentified man who man the pipe bombs is in custody and cooperating, police say. He told them he was trying to make smoke bombs for the Fourth of July.

Charges are pending.

