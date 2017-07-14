Man charged with molesting girl under 10, may be other victims

Charles Wayne Parks, 65, is known as "Mr. Paul" to the neighborhood kids in the Timuquana Road area. He was arrested and charged with molesting a girl under 10. Photo: JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A local man who goes by the name "Mr. Paul" has been arrested for reportedly molesting a child.

The suspect's real name is Charles Wayne Parks, 65. He has been arrested on Wednesday after a girl under the age of 10 reported that he committed a lewd act on her at his home at Tradewinds Apartments, located at 5717 Timuquana Road.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the incident happened when the victim stayed the night at a relative's house. The victim went to a friend's house and was instructed to check back in with the relative every hour. When she failed to do so, the relative sent someone to go check on her. The report said she wasn't found at her friend's home, but instead at Parks' apartment.

The child later told her mother Parks sexually attacked her.

JSO said two weeks prior to the incident, the victim told her parents about "Mr. Paul" and how the neighborhood kids would go over to his home because he would give out candy and cookies. She said he also had Valentine's Day, Halloween and Christmas decorations up in his apartment.

Parks was arrested and charged with lewd/lascivious molestation on a victim younger than 12 years old. According to JSO records, Parks was also charged with sexual battery and is held on a more than a million- dollar bond.

JSO believes there may be other victims. If you know a child who may have been victimized by Parks, call JSO at 904-630-0500.

