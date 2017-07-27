Man attacked while trying to stop auto burglary suspect on the Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man has been transported to the hospital after he was attacked by an auto burglary suspect Thursday night on the Southside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

JSO received a call about the incident around 9:15 p.m. and responded near Kernan and Beach Boulevards.

When police arrived, they found a man in his 40s suffering from being hit with a gun.

They said the victim saw the suspect try to break into his car. As the victim tried to stop the suspect, the suspect pulled out a gun, JSO said. The suspect fled the scene in the victim's vehicle. A neighbor called police about the incident.

JSO pursued the vehicle and located the suspect in Northwest Jacksonville. They took the suspect into custody.

Police said the victim was transported to Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

