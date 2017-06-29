Man arrives at hospital with gunshot wound following Southside parking lot shooting

Photo: Joe Massa, WTLV

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A victim suffering from a gunshot wound was driven to Memorial Hospital following a shooting on the city's Southside early Friday morning.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of The Vue at Baymeadows apartments located in the 8300 block of Freedom Crossing Trail, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The injured man arrived at the hospital around 3 a.m., police said.

The victim had a gunshot wound located near his lower torso. Police said the injury doesn't appear to be life-threatening.

Police are investigating the shooting, but have yet to find a witness or suspect.

