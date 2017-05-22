Man arrested on several felony charges of sexual assault on child under 12, deputies say

Gerardo Ramirez Carracedo. (Photo: Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

A 52-year-old man was arrested May 18 on multiple charges of sexual assault and lewd and lascivious molestation on a child under 12 in St. Johns County during an ongoing investigation, authorities say.

Gerardo Ramirez Carracedo is in the Putnam County Jail booked on seven felony counts of sexual assault on a victim under 12 and six felony counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child under 12, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office says in a news release.

Carracedo was arrested in St. Johns County on a Putnam County warrant after a parents brought their fears of what Carracedo might be doing to their children to the sheriff's office back in April.

There may be additional victims, the sheriff's office says. The sex crime investigation is ongoing and the sheriff's office believes Carracedo may be targeting families in Hispanic churches in south Putnam and north Volusia counties. He may be targeting families scared of being deported and manipulating them, the sheriff's office says.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office started investigating and was contacted by the Department of Homeland Security because the U.S. agency says to come forward Carracedo has possible involvement in forced labor and human trafficking.

A warrant was obtained for Carracedo despite the ongoing investigation because detectives believe he might flee the country.

If you or someone you know might be aware of any additional victims of Carracedo, you're asked to call the Putnam County Sheriff's Office at 386-329-0819.

