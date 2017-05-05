Man arrested in St. Johns County after fleeing from a traffic stop on foot

Michael Edward Green, 38, was arrested after he fled a traffic stop on foot Wednesday in St. Johns County. Photo: SJSO.

A man who reportedly fled on foot from a traffic stop earlier this week had been arrested Friday, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office (SJSO) reported.

SJSO said Michael Edward Green, 38, was a passenger in a pickup truck that was stopped at a construction site on Dobbs Cutoff Road Wednesday. Deputies said the driver of the vehicle sped away but stopped at a traffic stop near SR 312 and SR 207. That's when they said Green got out of the car and fled into the woods on foot.

They later found Green hiding in a residence on Neal Road and arrested him.

Upon pulling up his records, deputies said they found out he is charged with a federal fugitive warrant out of Virginia for manufacturing meth. They turned him over to the U.S. Marshal's Service.

© 2017 WTLV-TV