A man was arrested for reportedly sexually attacking a woman while she was asleep on the beach near the SeaWalk Pavilion, according to the Jacksonville Beach Police.

Jacksonville Beach Police arrested Archie Columbus Brown, 46, Tuesday.

According to the police report, the victim was on the beach near 1st Avenue North with a friend when she fell asleep. The victim told police she was woken up by Brown while he sexually attacked her.

Brown fled the scene and made contact with several witnesses. The police report says the witnesses saw Brown ask the woman for money and said Brown "made references of rape."

An officer made contact with Brown and transported him to the police station. The victim identified him as the suspect.

Brown was arrested and transported to Duval County Jail and charged with sexual battery.

